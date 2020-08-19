Malawi: Education Office Geared to School Re-Opening

Mchinji — District Education Manager (DEM) for Mchinji, Nellie Kamtedza Tuesday said the district has started its preparations in readiness for the re-opening of schools after being closed for at least 5 months due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

She said using Zone Improvement Grant (ZIG), her office has finished orienting Trainers of Trainers (ToT) who are expected to orient all teachers and other stakeholders on remedial education strategies.

Kamtedza added the orientation of teachers and other stakeholders would commence soon after receiving funds from the Ministry of Education.

"We are waiting for the funds from our Ministry. Soon after the funds are in, all teachers will be orientated on remedial education strategies; health and hygiene education; and psychosocial support for learners," she said.

The DEM pointed out that, "'We will train other stakeholders such as Mother Groups, School Committees and PTAs and these people will go on the ground to orient parents on the prevention measures to be taken by learners at school."

Kamtedza said her office would buy and distribute hand washing materials in all 231 district's primary and secondary public schools once the district receives funding.

A parent, McShentry Ndhlozi said he was delighted to note that government was planning of re-opening schools citing that children were exposed to violence and exploitation.

He was quick to say government needs to put in place preventative measures to be followed by both teachers and learners before reopening of schools.

"I have a standard 8 child who is just staying at home. I am happy to hear that government is planning of reopening schools. However guidelines must be developed so that we protect the life of a child and a teacher," Ndhlozi said.

Recently, the State President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera in his address to the nation said in the education cluster of the taskforce on Covid-19, guidelines have already been developed on what schools need to do to re-open safely in early September, 2020.

On March 20, 2020, Malawi was declared a state of disaster and on March 23, 2020 all public and private schools were closed as one way of controlling the spread of Covid-19.