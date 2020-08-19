Gambia: IGP Sues More People for Violating Restrictions On Movement of Persons

The Inspector General of Police on the 13th August, 2020, dragged Seedy Camara, Sheikh Tijan Cham, Alfusainey Kargbo and Simon Jatta to the Kanifing Magistrates' Court for violating restrictions on movement of persons.

When the charge sheet was read to the court, Seedy Camara, Alfusainey Kargbo and Simon Jatta pleaded guilty while Sheikh Tijan Cham pleaded not guilty.

Inspector Oley Bobb, who threw her weight behind the Inspector General of Police, read out the facts for those who pleaded guilty, while Sheikh Tijan Cham was granted bail.

In her judgement, Magistrate P. Sarr convicted and sentenced Seedy Camara, Alfusainey Kargbo and Simon Jatta to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve six months imprisonment.

It could be recalled that the same magistrate convicted and sentenced Ismaila Sissiko, Momodou Jawo Jallow, Pape Ngum, Tito Scott, Bamba Sillah, Mat Sagge, Babucarr Sanneh, Lamin Manjang, Cherno Maju Bah, Alieu Sanyang, Muhammed Camara, Modu Touray, Amadou Sanyang and Isatou Jallow to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve six months imprisonment for the same offence.

According to the indictment bill, the convicts were found in the streets without giving any reasonable cause within the prohibited period of movement put in place by the Government to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic, an act calculated to be in total disregard for the Emergency Powers Regulations declared by His Excellency, the President.

Babucarr Sowe and Dodou Leigh were not present in court. Modou Lamin Joof pleaded not guilty. He told the court that he went out on the day of his arrest to escort a lady to the hospital. He was ordered by the court to produce a medical report to prove his reason of going out when he was arrested. He was ordered by the court to produce the medical report the following day.

In this case too, Inspector Oley Bobb presented the bill of indictment on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.