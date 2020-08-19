Senegal Confirms 75 Covid-19 Cases

18 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 75 positive covid-19 cases, bringing total number of infections to 12, 237, with 7,728 recoveries. The country also recorded in total 256 deaths with 4,252 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.