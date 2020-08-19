Senegal Confirms 75 Covid-19 Cases

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 75 positive covid-19 cases, bringing total number of infections to 12, 237, with 7,728 recoveries. The country also recorded in total 256 deaths with 4,252 under treatment.
