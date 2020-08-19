Gambia: On NaNA U.S.$10 Million NAFA Quick Package!

opinion

It is projected that coronavirus pandemic will see more than a quarter of a billion people suffering acute hunger by the end of the year, according to new figures from the World Food Programme (WFP).

This has raised concern in countries across Africa and other regions, as the virus threatens lives and livelihoods along with the trading networks they rely on for survival.

In July, the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) announced a staggering US$10 million Nafa Quick package aimed at contributing to the mitigation of the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the population. The programme targets 83,000 households in 30 districts within the country.

It is an undeniable fact that the advent of coronavirus has had a devastating impact on world economies and small businesses. However, the pinch has been felt across a wide spectrum with poor households bearing the brunt of the pandemic, that continues to claim lives around the globe.

Therefore, the arrival of this milestone World Bank initiative couldn't have come at a better time than when communities in the country are faced with daunting challenges from daily expenditures to low sales. With these Nafa quick package, local communities especially those under the programme, can now have a shoulder to lean on as we navigate an uncharted territory.

We all know coronavirus pandemic is one of the fiercest battles humanity has been confronted with. It is indeed a race against time. But with the commitment and dedication manifested thus far, we shall emerge victorious.

As the first phase of the cash transfer continues, on Monday 17 August 2020, households in the Upper River, Central River, Lower River Regions, Foni and Sabach Sanjal Districts are expected to benefit.

After the completion of the first phase, NaNA would embark on a second phase where each household will receive three thousand dalasis (D3,000) again, making the total six thousand dalasis (6,000), according to officials.

We therefore commend the NANa and it partners for rolling out such an ambitious initiative designed to ameliorate the hardship faced by poor households.

