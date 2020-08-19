Gambia: Police Advise Parents to Protect Children From Covid-19

18 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has made a call to all the parents to protect and support their children from the deadly coronavirus disease by asking them to stay at home during this pandemic.

Police added that parents or guardians who are found negligent will be held accountable for failure to protect children from covid-19 and related dangers.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police through a notice on social media has observed with great concern the manner in which children are left on the highways, markets, car parks, and other public places engaged in petty trading, selling of bananas, water, groundnuts among other things.

"Most of these are school going children and therefore expected to be staying at home protected from covid-19. This is the ultimate purpose for the closure of schools by the Ministry of Education."

The police further said that it is, however, sad to see many of these vulnerable children exposed to negative vices and societal ills with potential to harm their future, adding that in certain instances, children are even involved in Road Traffic Accidents along the highways.

"The general public particularly parents are strongly advised to ensure that children stay at home and not left loitering or selling along the roads and markets."

"The IGP's office through its Gender and Child Protection Unit solicits the cooperation of all parents and guardians to ensure that these children are protected during this period."

