Ethiopia: Hard Work Pays Off

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed has been initiating various urban development projects with a view to beautifying the capital Addis Ababa and making it a healthier, livable and better city since his coming to office in April 2018.

The Addis Ababa Rivers and Riversides Development Project, the renovation of the Prime Minister's Office (Unity Park), La Gare downtown luxury complex and Entoto National Park, which have been well underway over the past two plus years, are living testimonies in this regard.

When the Premier first announced 'Beautifying Sherger' Project and 'Unity Park' last year, many people reflected their pessimistic attitude and were skeptical about its successful realization. Those individuals were mentioning the impracticality of constructing mega projects and were reflecting distrust though the notion proves to be incorrect as the optimist gesture and diligence of the Prime Minister has been triumphant over the negative intention. For sure, the premier carried out pretty excellent activities. So did all citizens of the country with firm patriotic shrug.

Recently, with the aim of scaling up and expanding the feats registered in various projects carried out in the capital to other parts of the country, the Premier officially launched three destination development projects worth 6 billion Birr.

Simultaneously, he has launched the 'Dine for Ethiopia' program to mobilize funds for the projects that would be executed in three states, Gorgora, western coast of Lake Tana in Amhara State, Wonchi southwest of Oromia State and Koysha in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' States.

To make the projects a success, it is intended to solicit 3 billion Birr in the next two months through 'Dine for Ethiopia'.

As the Premier stated and for a number of understandable reasons, constructing giant infrastructure projects by the sole budget of the government is challenging. Rather, they call for the active engagement and commitment of all investors, diaspora communities, development partners and citizenry in general irrespective of minor differences and political ideology.

The prior 'Dining for Sheger' and the new 'Dine for Ethiopia' programs are initiated and designed in a bid to coming up with remarkable changes that would spillover to other parts of the country giving priority to cities and towns via sharing and bearing the burden.

If such promising moves flourish and get rife in all corners of the nation, nothing hinders us to make our county under the category of developed ones in the world.

In the newly initiated platform, 'Dine for Ethiopia', various fund raising packages are arranged for Ethiopians, foreigners of Ethiopian origin, friends of Ethiopians to secure 3 billion Birr. A goal is also set to host a 10 million V-VIP and a five-million VIP dinner programs in the first weeks of October, 2020. In the same way, Short Message Service (SMS) approach and a diaspora account would be launched to reach out to the largest segment of the people.

As the saying goes, 'true patriotism is not cheap', we all have to move in unison to attain the set target as it requires myriads of genuine acts such as working for the good of all and go-getting the country do better.

In sum, the projects unquestionably help the nation get overwhelmingly advanced. Thus, we, Ethiopians residing at home and abroad as well as Ethiopia's real friends should stand together and leave thumb-prints on the prosperity journey.