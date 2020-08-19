Zimbabwe: Schools Get Facilities to Help People With Disabilities

Lawrence Chitumba Mash Central bureau

Government has so far built ramps and sanitary facilities, which are disability-friendly at 17 primary schools in Rushinga District.

This is in line with Government policy on inclusive education aimed at ending the stigmatisation of disabled persons.

This follows a policy framework adopted by the Government to ensure that every building to be constructed accommodates disabled people.

Rushinga District Development Coordinator Mrs Lorretah Jonas said devolution funds were being channelled to local authorities to upgrade all public buildings and make sure that they have ramps and toilets which are disability friendly.

"If you move around the district you will realise that our sanitation facilities have disability and girl-friendly toilets.

"We made it a point that the toilets for those physically-challenged are not separated from the others to avoid stigmatisation.

"This is what we have done as Government to make it is a policy so that there are no buildings are constructed without including disability issues.

"She said the coming in of DAPP as a partner has made communities understand that being disabled does not mean that one cannot do anything or is cursed.

She said DAPP had promoted unity as communities are no longer discriminating each other on disability grounds when it comes to social and community participation.