Zimbabwe: Schools Get Facilities to Help People With Disabilities

19 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Lawrence Chitumba Mash Central bureau

Government has so far built ramps and sanitary facilities, which are disability-friendly at 17 primary schools in Rushinga District.

This is in line with Government policy on inclusive education aimed at ending the stigmatisation of disabled persons.

This follows a policy framework adopted by the Government to ensure that every building to be constructed accommodates disabled people.

Rushinga District Development Coordinator Mrs Lorretah Jonas said devolution funds were being channelled to local authorities to upgrade all public buildings and make sure that they have ramps and toilets which are disability friendly.

"If you move around the district you will realise that our sanitation facilities have disability and girl-friendly toilets.

"We made it a point that the toilets for those physically-challenged are not separated from the others to avoid stigmatisation.

"This is what we have done as Government to make it is a policy so that there are no buildings are constructed without including disability issues.

"She said the coming in of DAPP as a partner has made communities understand that being disabled does not mean that one cannot do anything or is cursed.

She said DAPP had promoted unity as communities are no longer discriminating each other on disability grounds when it comes to social and community participation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.