Zimbabwe: More Roadworks On the Way

19 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Government has embarked on road rehabilitation projects, with works of varying magnitude taking place in every constituency in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of creating an upper middle income society by 2030.

President Mnangagwa recently commissioned completed stretches of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway under Phase One of the rehabilitation, upgrading and widening project.

The rehabilitation processes that include patching some tarred roads, improving some of the dust roads, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) intends to construct tarred roads of at least 200km every year.

Zinara board chairman Engineer Michael Madanha spoke of their targets in improving the road infrastructure in the country.

"To achieve Vision 2030 there is a need to export sufficient goods, which will bring in foreign currency, and we are geared as Zinara to ensure that our road network is up to scratch.

"Almost in every province, every constituency there are road activities that are taking place," said Engineer Madanha.

"We want to ensure that each province must have at least one or two roads where we are going to resurface or put tar of at least 20km per year.

"So the scale at which we are doing our roads since last year has surpassed any other period since independence. Yes, our roads have gone for a very long-time without due care, and they have deteriorated but we are up to the task," said Eng Madanha.

