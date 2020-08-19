Zimbabwe: Minister Warns Unscrupulous Welfare Bodies

19 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Organisations involved in the upkeep of vulnerable and orphaned children must formalise their operations to protect the children from unscrupulous overnight welfare organisations, Government has said.

Some of the organisations have sacrificed innocent children, as they personalise donated items and funds.

Addressing members of the public that included Ruoko RwaMwari Children's Home members during the reunification of 40 children with their relatives at Mt Hampden Primary School yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the Government was faced with a mammoth task of reviving the economy to reduce the number of dependency.

The informal children's home was being run by six women led by Ms Margaret Kamwaza (50) in a community anchored on illegal brick-moulding schemes.

Prof Mavima said his ministry, which was involved in the social protection of the vulnerable, would ensure that it blocked unscrupulous organisations from taking advantage of the vulnerable and promote registration and formalisation of straightforward institutions.

"We applaud the efforts by the six ladies who looked after the welfare of the vulnerable children from the Mt Hampden community, but we encourage them to follow proper procedure during their operations," he said.

