Nigeria: Kano Pillars to Clear Players Sign-On Fees Latest September

The management Committee of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kano Pillars has said arrangements have been concluded for the payment of the backlog of sign-one fees owed the players.

Disclosing this to Daily Trust yesterday, a top official of the club who demanded anonymity said the 'Masu gida boys' shouldn't be agitated as he assured that their sign-on fees would soon be paid in full.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, while announcing the cancellation of the 2020 NPFL season said "The NPFL 2020/2021 season will start from September/October 2020 and end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities."

He, therefore, said the management is confident of clearing the sign-on fees owed some of the players before the commencement of the new season.

The official said the decision to ensure the players are paid their sign-on fees before the start of the new season is to put them in the right frame of mind to fight for the NPFL title and also perform optimally in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kano Pillars as defending champions of the Aiteo Cup will fly Nigeria's flag in next year's CAF second tier club competition.

"Arrangements have been concluded for the players to be paid their sign-on fees before the commencement of the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

"The management wants to motivate the players in all ways possible and we believe if they are paid their sign-on fees, they would be encouraged to put in their best.

"In kano Pillars, we don't owe our players. However, everybody is aware of the hardship brought about by COVID-19. It is not our intention to owe the players," he said.

The former NPFL champions are one of the most heavily funded state owned clubs known for prompt payment of players' entitlements.