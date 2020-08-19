Nigeria: Kano Pillars to Clear Players Sign-On Fees Latest September

19 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The management Committee of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kano Pillars has said arrangements have been concluded for the payment of the backlog of sign-one fees owed the players.

Disclosing this to Daily Trust yesterday, a top official of the club who demanded anonymity said the 'Masu gida boys' shouldn't be agitated as he assured that their sign-on fees would soon be paid in full.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, while announcing the cancellation of the 2020 NPFL season said "The NPFL 2020/2021 season will start from September/October 2020 and end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities."

He, therefore, said the management is confident of clearing the sign-on fees owed some of the players before the commencement of the new season.

The official said the decision to ensure the players are paid their sign-on fees before the start of the new season is to put them in the right frame of mind to fight for the NPFL title and also perform optimally in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kano Pillars as defending champions of the Aiteo Cup will fly Nigeria's flag in next year's CAF second tier club competition.

"Arrangements have been concluded for the players to be paid their sign-on fees before the commencement of the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

"The management wants to motivate the players in all ways possible and we believe if they are paid their sign-on fees, they would be encouraged to put in their best.

"In kano Pillars, we don't owe our players. However, everybody is aware of the hardship brought about by COVID-19. It is not our intention to owe the players," he said.

The former NPFL champions are one of the most heavily funded state owned clubs known for prompt payment of players' entitlements.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.