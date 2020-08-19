Nigeria: Tributes As Wada Maida Is Buried in Abuja

The remains of Malam Wada Maida were buried at the Muslim section of the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja yesterday.

Malam Maida died on Monday aged 70.

He was buried after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Sheu Shagari Mosque, Area One, Abuja, Imam Rabiu Sheu Suleiman.

Until his death, Maida was the Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria, a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute and also a shareholder of Media Trust Limited.

He also served as the Chief Press Secretary to Muhammadu Buhari when he was military Head of State in December 1983.

His funeral prayer and burial were attended by Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; Senator Kabir Barkiya, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Media Trust Limited (publishers of Daily Trust newspapers), Malam Kabiru Yusuf, among others.

A patriotic Nigerian gone - Masari

Governor Masari said Maida's demise was a big loss not only to Katsina, his state of origin, but also to the nation based on his services to the country.

The governor affirmed that the Late Maida was a patriotic Nigerian.

He prayed Almighty Allah forgive him and admit him in Aljanat Firdaus.

The governor said: "Aside from being a personal friend, he was also a patriotic Nigerian. Alhaji Wada Maida led a life full of service to humanity.

"He was my age mate. We had so many associations together, the latest one being an organization that gives support to the vulnerable. Of recent, we made donation, together with him, to IDPs in Kaduna.

He was an accomplished journalist-Education Minister

Education Minister Adamu Adamu described Maida as a great and true friend to so many people, saying he would be remembered for his accomplishments in journalism profession.

He was a rare personality of immense talents-Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, described Maida's death as a saddening national loss.

"Maida was an accomplished journalist, an astute public officer, a rare individual of immense talents and abilities who lived a life full of service to humanity.

Ganduje said Maida's contribution to the development of the media in the country remained laudable, particularly his venture into publishing.

He also said that Maida's commitment to peace and unity of the country, through his chosen profession, would always be remembered.

Matawalle, Oyetola extol Maida's virtues

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle yesterday extolled Maida's virtues, describing as a media icon

Matawalle, in a statement by his Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the invaluable contributions of Maida to the growth and development as well as encouragement of many Nigerian youth into media practice will ever be remembered in credible dissemination of information.

Similarly, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola described Maida's death as devastating and a huge loss to his immediate family, the NAN family and journalism in Nigeria.

Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said Nigeria had lost one of its finest, credible and veteran journalists, noting that the Late Maida contributed to the growth of Journalism in the country.

He was a calm, simple gentleman-Bawa Garba

Alhaji Bawa Garba, a long-time associate of Maida, told Daily Trust yesterday that he received the news of the death of his friend with shock.

He said Maida was "a calm, simple gentleman" who was involved with a lot of media-related initiatives, including newspaper business.