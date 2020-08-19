Nigeria: Kogi Repatriates 78 Beggars to Five Northern States

19 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Oyewale

Lokoja — As part of the efforts to rid the streets of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital of beggars, the state government has repatriated no fewer than 78 beggars to five northern states in the country.

The beggars were repatriated to Katsina , Kaduna, Kano , Bauchi, and Zamfara states.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, the Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Kabir Buba, said they were evacuated from different parts of Lokoja metropolis, including Old Market, Zango, Ganaja Village, and Obasanjo Square.

She explained that their evacuation was not done to discriminate against them but to rid the street of beggars roaming the state capital.

She assured that the state government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello will not relent in its effort in getting beggars off the street.

"The state government made adequate arrangements to ensure that they are transported to their respective location with utmost respect and dignity. Before the government transported them back to their home states and local governments of origin with six buses, we took them first to the ministry's rehabilitation centre, fed them and provided all the basic needs that will enable them start normal life like every other citizen of the country.

"This government is committed to cater for every citizen even though you are not from Kogi State. This action of ours should not be misconstrued. The government under the leadership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains committed to providing for the less-privileged without any form of discrimination in the state," she stated.

She commended Bello and the First Lady of the state, Hajiya Rashida Bello for their immense support throughout the exercise.

