Zimbabwe: 3 Covid-19 Booths for Govt Offices

19 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa yesterday received three walk-in temperature check and disinfectant chambers from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at State House.

Handing over the donation, VP Chiwenga said he decided to secure the booths as part of efforts to intensify the fight against Covid-19.

The booths will be placed at Government offices that are frequented by visitors, the Vice President said.

"The Government offices become vulnerable because of the number of people who come and so we must make sure that everyone who comes is Covid-19 free and in good health.

"These disinfectant walk-in and disinfectant chambers, when you go through this, your temperature will be taken and you will also be disinfected, then you walk in. I thought that this was very critical at this time of Covid-19, and we presented them to His Excellency the President," VP Chiwenga said.

The machine automatically takes a person's temperature and also disinfects.

