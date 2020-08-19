Nigeria: Focus On Igbo Presidency Not Biafra - Anambra Cleric

19 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Secretary-General of Pentecostal Bishops Association, Anambra State, Bishop Charles Uchenna, has said that what the Igbo need is the presidency come 2023 and not the state of Biafra.

According to him, the Igbo should concentrate on producing the next president of a united and restructured Nigeria.

Bishop Uchenna, who is the presiding bishop of Lovebreeds Church, told Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra State, that what would give the Southeast a sense of belonging was for other tribes to allow an Igboman to be president of the country.

He also said those that were agitating for the state of Biafra have not really demonstrated the capacities that they would do better if power was given to them.

"I am really in support of a united Nigeria that gives every tribe and person equal rights and opportunities. It is only the Igbo tribe that has not produced the president of the country. The marginalisation of Igbo in Nigeria is very clear in all spheres. I don't trust IPOB because those behind it have not been tested in any sphere of administration and governance," he also said.

