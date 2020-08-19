Nigeria: ActionAid Tasks Govts On Safety of Humanitarian Workers

19 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — ActionAid Nigeria has called on government at all levels to uphold their responsibility on the safety and security of humanitarian workers.

ActionAid Nigeria, a humanitarian non-governmental organisation (NGO) working to combat poverty and all forms of injustice in Nigeria, made the call yesterday to commemorate the 2020 World Humanitarian Day alongside other development agencies globally.

The Country Director of the agency, Ene Obi, while commending staff and all humanitarian workers across the world who have continued to risk their lives to provide lifesaving support and assistance to those in need and distress, said: "This year, the World Humanitarian Day comes at a difficult time when the world is dealing with one of the deadliest pandemics in the history of human existence-COVID-19."

She said: "The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, inducing hardship, mortalities, and economic crisis for many countries. The COVID-19 pandemic represents the single current biggest challenge to humanitarian workers and aid operations around the world.

"For humanitarians and organisations working in Nigeria, this also comes at a time when there is an increased targeting of aid workers. Just last month in North-eastern Nigeria, five humanitarian aid workers who were earlier abducted while on duty saving lives were murdered by Armed Opposition Groups (AOGs). Since 2011, not less than 47 aid workers have been killed in Nigeria; today, like every other day, we remember our fallen heroes and we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends."

Obi added that: "As we celebrate the efforts of humanitarian workers across the country, we also take this time to stand in solidarity and appreciate all our frontline workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an increase in the number of reports of security incidents against health and aid workers, their assets and facilities, including threats and acts of violence often fueled by misinformation and fear. The outbreak of conflict is strongly correlated with poor economic conditions, and if left unaddressed, the large economic shocks induced by the pandemic are likely to fuel conflict in areas where violence and insecurity were not major concerns before, and generate even greater risk to aid workers and need for aid."

She said: "Humanitarian workers should not go about their duties in fear and anxiety. Humanitarian workers are not part of the war; they take no sides but stand with the poor and vulnerable communities that they serve. As we celebrate humanitarian workers all around the world, but most especially those working in communities around Nigeria, ActionAid Nigeria strongly condemns all forms of violence against humanitarian aid workers."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.