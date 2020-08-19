Nigeria: Anambra Community Seeks Obiano's Intervention to End Crisis

Awka — The indigenes of Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have called for the intervention of the State Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, to end the lingering crisis rocking the community.

Members of Ezeokweghi/Ezeofor Royal Family Enugwu-Nanka, who addressed a press conference yesterday in Awka, said that for 10 years, the community has been embroiled in crisis, occasioned by the use of an illegal constitution by a faction of the community to enthrone a new king in the area.

The Chairman of the Ezeokweghi/Ezeofor Royal Family, Mr. Ben Okeke, told journalists of an attempt by factional members of Nanka Patriotic Union to evade justice.

Okeke alleged in a petition that was sent to Obiano that a forged constitution, which is recognised only by five villages in Nanka instead of seven as it was previously, purportedly provided for the rotation of the traditional stool among the five villages.

He said: "We call on the Executive Governor of Anambra State, the Hon. Chief Judge of Anambra State, the Honorable Attorney General of Anambra State, the Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice and the Administrative Judge, Aguata High Court, Ekwulobia, to ensure that there is no more delay in justice regarding the matter.

"If the action of the defendants is legitimate; if the defendants have good defence; why can't they stand trial and defend their action; why can't they advance their defence to court instead of frustrating trial of the charge since five years?

"The society is watching as one wrong step begets another. We urge you to help protect the integrity of the court and society. We urge that the Court be allowed to try the matter to restore the confidence of the society in it's system and to assure that it works.

"We want to assure Nanka people that we did not fail them; we worked hard to make sure that the voice of justice was upheld."