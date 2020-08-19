Ethiopia: Amnesty Scrapes Off Error As It Apologies Ethiopia Over Erroneous Post

ADDIS ABABA - Amnesty International has apologized Ethiopia over its recent media output admitting that the post was made in error.

It says, its communications team recognizes the negative impact of the recent media output. "We remain conscious of Ethiopia's complex and evolving political climate."

A tweet on its official account indicated that Amnesty International has always support the human rights of all Ethiopians.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega said in a tweet regarding Amnesty's apology: that "I expected high professional standards from a major global rights group. I hope this situation will be a teachable moment for AI. I trust AI going forward will strive for impartiality, fairness and neutrality in reporting on Ethiopia."

AI removed the post from its platform that showed about unrest which followed the killing of Hachalu Hundesa that failed to capture the reality on the ground.

Meanwhile, it is also to be recalled that the Office of the Federal Attorney General urged the Amnesty International to review again a prior report it issued last May entitled: "Beyond Law Enforcement: Human Rights Violations by Ethiopian Security Forces in Amhara and Oromia."

The report indicated as if security forces deployed in the two Guji zones in Oromia carried out extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and other forms of ill-treatment, forced evictions, and destruction of property.

In Amhara region, they said discovered "evidence" that the Regional special police units and local administration militia were complicit in inter-communal violence between the Amhara and Qimant ethnic communities in West and Central Gondar.

The Attorney General did not simply undermine the report but formed a committee that comprises members from office of attorney general of both regional states, police and higher educational institutions and civil society and carried out investigations into the matters.

The Attorney General also said its attempt in holding consultations with Amnesty did not produce any sufficient response to prove or disprove the allegations.

Amnesty's misplaced accusation only considered as human rights violations those measures taken by the government to ensure the rule of law, said the Attorney general in a statement in mid-July this year.

"Although the report mostly lacks impartiality and contains other fundamental shortcomings, including difficulty in weighing evidences and accepting the realities in the country, some of the allegations in the report were found to be partially credible," the Ethiopian News Agency quoted the Attorney General as saying.

However, unlike the previous quality and credible reports of Amnesty, the current report does not meet even the organization's own human rights reporting guidelines and criteria, the Attorney General office added.

The report lacks impartiality and reaches on erroneous conclusions in the most complex conflict and security challenges after having few and unreliable or biased evidences, it said.