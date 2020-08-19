Ethiopia: Agency Highlights Diaspora Community National Contribution

ADDIS ABABA - the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency stated that the Diaspora Communities are working hard to consolidate their continuous support for their country especially in diplomacy and advocacy works across the world.

Following the first phase of dam filling, the Ethiopian Diaspora communities have increased their contribution to the overall success of their country in various forms at the international arena.

Agency's Director General, Selamawit Dawit, accentuated that the Diaspora Communities residing in North America, Europe, Middle East and various African countries have organized a club, Nile club, to showcase the nation's stand for fair filling and timely operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

To this end, the agency has been supporting the Nile clubs through organizing activities and providing information in order to make the clubs pronounce the position of Ethiopia based on knowledge and facts.

In addition to the two national bank account numbers that have been used so far, the agency has created a platform to create bank accounts in each consulate.

Moreover, the communities are raising funds through their respective consulates, according to the Director.

She further stated that the agency is providing support for those who are playing a significant role in well portraying the nation's stand for the rest of the world. To this effect, the agency has provided think tanks who have been reflecting the stand of Ethiopia in different countries with appropriate trainings.

"We set a goal to collect about 200 million birr through bond purchase and gift for the completion of the dam," she added.

Selamawit said, "We Ethiopians have to continue our wholehearted support of the dam completion despite our differences as national agendum must come at the forefront with a view to bringing about real difference in all aspects."

The Diaspora communities around the world have over the past nine years contributed above 42 million USD for the construction of the dam, it was learnt.