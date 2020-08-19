Liberia Mourns Another Ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced with profound regrets, the death of Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ambassador Edwin Faseyen Sele.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Late Ambassador Sele died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The government said the late Ambassador Sele was an astute statesman and a dedicated public servant who served his country and people with commitment and distinction.

He served previously as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco prior to his assignment in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of President George M. Weah, extends deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss of this distinguished diplomat.