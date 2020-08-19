Liberia: Learning Square Liberia Donates to Konjah School

An American-based organization, Learning Square Liberia has donated L$ 23,000 to the Konjah Community School in Sinje District, Grand Cape Mount County, western Liberia Heavy storms unroofed the entire school building recently in the county.

Learning Square Liberia is a nonprofit organization that operatesboth in the United States and Liberia, with a vision of providing access to education for young people.

Presenting a check to officials of the school, Learning Square Liberia country manager Alvin M. Freeman, said the organization is troubled by the disaster, saying,"we have students who are on our scholarship and for us we can't sit and watch this school to go down; it is against this backdrop that we thought to make this meaningful contribution."

Mr. Freeman disclosed that Learning Squared Liberia has undertaken series of projects, including its Educational Support Initiative that focuses on providing educational and professional development opportunities for the youth. Its current programs impact an estimated 15,000 communities benefiting local leaders, youth, and women groups.

"We are committed to preparing youth to succeed personally and professionally.We envision a Liberia where all citizens are active, empowered and engaged in collectively contributing to a vibrant democracy", he added.

At the same time, Mr. Freeman also used the occasion to reach out to 12 teenage mothers who dropped from the Konjah Community School after getting pregnant, presenting two cartoons of babies' clothes to them.

He said Learning Square Liberia is cognizant of constraints and difficulties faced by the beneficiaries as a result of teenage pregnancy.

Learning Square Liberia has come to help you, and we will continue to do our best in making sure that you get the best care. This donation you're receiving today comes from our donors; the more we get the more you will receive from us",he told the beneficiaries.

In 2019, the organization implemented programs in five counties here, and is sponsoring 261 students in 11 schools. The direct funding, according to the organization, enables many young children who don't have an opportunity to attend school.

Learning Square Liberia was initially founded as Initiative for Democratic Alternative or IDA Liberia in 2016 by its president, Anthony S. Kolaco, who currently resides in the United States. It was later launched as Learning Square Liberia in July 2019.