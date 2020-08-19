Liberia: Unfortunate -Sen. Wesseh Terms Dillon's War Drum Beat

River Gee County Senator and Chairman on Peace, Reconciliation and Good Governance at the Liberian Senate Conmany Wesseh terms as unfortunate, recent statement byMontserrado County Senator Darius Dillon that if missiles and rocks are thrown at him in the pending senatorial elections, his supporters would respond adequately.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, 18 August at the Capitol, Senator Wesseh said it is unfortunate if Senator Dillon said that on grounds that national leaders, even provoked at the highest degree should be moderate in responding to his attackers.

Senator Dillon, who is seeking re-election, increased the volume of his war drum, saying that President George Manneh Weah will not end his tenure if the President tempers with the will of the people on December 8, 2020.

Liberians are expected to head to the poll on December 8 in a midterm senatorial election that will also see the country voting in a referendum.

But members of the opposition are apprehensive that the governing Coalition for Democratic Change allegedly has plans to rig the elections.

"We know what tempering with elections have caused us," Dillon told a group of religious leaders who had gone to seek clarity on the Senator's statement about the President's tenure in office being cut short if the elections were tempered with.

He maintains that if President wants to go against the people's will on elections' day and rig the poll, then Mr. Weah himself, will not end his tenure. The religious leaders have viewed the statement as undermining the peace of Liberia.

Sen. Wesseh, a stalwart of the Unity Party which is member of the Collaborating Political Parties here notes there have been series of political violence in the country, ranging from Grand Gedeh County, Montserrado County electoral districts #13 and 17 respectively, but national leaders should always be the ones to calm the situation by handling the matter carefully.

He calls on the Coalition for Democratic Change- led administration to take serious measures to avoid reoccurrence of the bad past, while emphasizing a need to professionalize the security sector to maintain public confidence in the security forces.

He also urges President Weah to investigate the violence or else, some of the incidences have the propensity to derail the peace process.

According to Sen. Wesseh, recent events in Liberia are raising fears and the government should take appropriate actions, pointing to growing violent incidents around the midterm senatorial elections, stressing that both the legislature and political actors have a role in sustaining genuine peace.

"To continue the victory of peace over war, we must never allow any of our institutions or individual leaders to be so intolerant as to force our citizens to choose a foreign country to live as refugees fearing for their safety. We must continue to freely organize ourselves to pursue our political, religious and other wishes, ambitions, interests and beliefs; and we must express our views on all matters without fear, but guided by patriotism, truth and civility," he concludes.

Liberians are heading to the poll in December to elect 15 senators and propositions to reduce tenure of the Presidency from six to five years; senators from nine to seven years and representatives from six to five years, including dual citizenship, respectively.