Africa: IGAD Reinforces States Solidarity for Curbing Covid-19 Pandemic

19 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengisteab Teshome

ADDIS ABABA - Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that it is mobilizing resources to help member states consolidate solidarity to cope with burden imposed on the health system, peace and security, natural disaster and COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Commander Abebe Muluneh, Director, IGAD Peace and Security sector program noted that IGAD is working to combat the burden of COVID-19 through working hard on health system, peace security as well mitigating the natural calamity of flood and locust.

According to him, over 60 million EURO has been mobilized from donors like European Union and other development partners to support member nations to foster health system and peace security.

IGAD has developed various strategies complying with that of respective member states to come up with a difference in various aspects, he added.

All IGAD bureaus in the respective nations are engaged in supporting member states on how members could deal with health and social issues as well as food security and peace related aspects.

Africa is rich in livestock and other natural resources at the same time prone to drought and famine. Similarly, we are witnessing in the IGAD member states that desert locust and flood are claiming the lives of communities. The strategies could help member states deal with the calamity happening various areas like pastoral ones, he underlined.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.