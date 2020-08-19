Africa: IGAD Reinforces States Solidarity for Curbing Covid-19 Pandemic

ADDIS ABABA - Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that it is mobilizing resources to help member states consolidate solidarity to cope with burden imposed on the health system, peace and security, natural disaster and COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Commander Abebe Muluneh, Director, IGAD Peace and Security sector program noted that IGAD is working to combat the burden of COVID-19 through working hard on health system, peace security as well mitigating the natural calamity of flood and locust.

According to him, over 60 million EURO has been mobilized from donors like European Union and other development partners to support member nations to foster health system and peace security.

IGAD has developed various strategies complying with that of respective member states to come up with a difference in various aspects, he added.

All IGAD bureaus in the respective nations are engaged in supporting member states on how members could deal with health and social issues as well as food security and peace related aspects.

Africa is rich in livestock and other natural resources at the same time prone to drought and famine. Similarly, we are witnessing in the IGAD member states that desert locust and flood are claiming the lives of communities. The strategies could help member states deal with the calamity happening various areas like pastoral ones, he underlined.