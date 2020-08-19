Liberia: UK Church Partners With Link Aid International to Donate Food Items to Widows, Old Folks

Monrovia — Ahead of the December 8 Special Senatorial Election, an International transformational leadership expert and regional coordinator of the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation in West Africa, is encouraging Liberians to prioritize peace in their campaign messages and avoid acts of violence as being demonstrated in parts of the Liberian Society.

Mr. Eric S. Nyuma warned that hate messages escalate into a bitter civil war which adverse effects are still lingering among Liberians.

"We can do politics with love, we can do politics with peace and unity, we need not to be throwing stones and insults at each other in the name of politics, in all that we do as we proceed to the Election in December, please think peace, talk peace, sleep peace and just drink peace," Nyuma said when the UK based Sandyford Henderson Memorial Church in partnership with Link Aid International made donations of rice to needy Liberians.

Link Aid, a local Liberian nonprofit organization, provided food items to 80 households which comprises of single mothers, widows and old folks of the SKD Boulevard, 72nd Community, Paynesville.

According to him, in the midst of the current COVID-19 global pandemic where almost everyone is still panic and afraid, couple with unprecedented economic challenges, he thought it wise to launch an appeal to the UK based Church he affiliated and established solid relationship for 10 years while studying in the United Kingdom.

The donation contained 40 bags of 25kg rice each given to 80 households with a total of approximately 250 beneficiaries benefiting from the assistance.

Mr. Nyuma told this paper that the emergency food supply was done to help minimize the current difficulties families are faced with during the pandemic.

Mr. Nyuma, a young enterprising and unassuming Liberian, indicated that UK Church approved the assistance for the vulnerable Liberians couple of weeks ago but due to the shortage of rice on the Liberian market, the food distribution was put on hold.

Mr. Nyuma, who is also the Founder/Executive Consultant of Link Aid International, recalled that this was not the church first time contributing to the growth and development of Liberia.

He recounted that in 2013, the Church in collaboration with Surplus Educational Supplies Foundation -- a UK based nonprofit Group -- shipped a 40ft container full with assorted useful materials which were also distributed to hundreds of vulnerable Liberians especially the student population.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the consignment of rice have extended thanks and appreciation to all the organizations for their unified efforts to help them.

The beneficiaries speaking through Madam Rose Nagbe, thanked Nyuma for being thoughtful to respond to the need of vulnerable Liberians during the prevailing economic challenges.

