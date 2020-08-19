South Africa: Senzenina - the Liberating Power of Music During a Time of Tyranny

opinion

One of the powerful lessons I have learnt from the people of South Africa is the positive power of music.

The people of South Africa have taught me many lessons since I first became aware of the freedom struggle in the mid-1980s and later spent a year that began a quarter-century ago this month teaching and coaching at the Uthongathi School in Tongaat

The remarkable courage of those who fought to overthrow the apartheid regime's oppressive yoke.

The unstinting generosity of my exchange partner, Vukani Cele, and his friends, who took me in as a brother that year and have not let go in the following decades.

The achingly slow path toward societal transformation for this beautiful, wounded and blood-soaked land.

One of the most powerful lessons has been the positive role music can play in a liberation fight. Senzenina is near the top of that list for me. The song's mournful, soulful and defiant strains sung at mass funerals and asking, "What have we done?" moved me deeply from the first time I heard it.

We could sing that song every day in the United States during the Trump era.

On Thursday 19 January 2017, I boarded a bus...