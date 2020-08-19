South Africa: Sulenkama Community Praises the Police for Their Efforts in the Fight Against Crime

press release

The Community of Sulenkama praised the South African Police Service, in the presence of Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane for the sterling work in fighting the in fight against crime in different areas of Sulenkama.

The community proudly welcomed Provincial Government entourage, which included SAPS Management and led by the Premier at Kubusi Admin Area in Sulenkama yesterday, 18th August 2020. The visit was part of a series of interventions by government to curb criminality in the area.

OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General David Kanuka presented the work done by the police in those communities. He further emphasised the significance of community's role in the fight against crime. General Kanuka assured the attendees that the police's operations are still in progress to arrest all perpetrators responsible for Stock theft and other serious crimes in Sulenkama.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga revealed that different operations and techniques had been put in place to fight criminality in Sulenkama and surroundings, with special focus on stock theft.

The Premier, commended the work done by the South African Police Service to ensure safety and security of the community of Sulenkama. He further urged the community to assist and support the police in the fight against crime in the area.

The community of Sulenkama expressed their confidence in the police, as they felt the difference in their lives. They promised to assist and support the police to curb criminality in their villages.