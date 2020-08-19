South Africa: Lieutenant General Ntshinga Condemned Senseless Murder of a Young Woman

press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned in the strongest terms the tragic murder of a young woman after stabbing by a male suspect in Idutywa on Monday 17/08/2020 in the afternoon.

According to the information, the suspect who is estimated at 23-year-old, was seen chasing the young woman aged 20 years and finally stabbed her. She sadly died at the scene.

Police visited the scene of Crime and are currently investigating the circumstances which culminated to the incident. Speaking after receiving the report, General Ntshinga vouched that "the death of this young woman will not dampen the spirit of the police to fight women abuse in all its shapes and forms."

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga expressed shock and dismay at the brutal murder of the young Asithandile Zozo. "It is just unbelievable that in our desperate attempts to end the scourge of Gender Based Violence in our society, our message seems to be falling in deaf ears. This is indeed a very devastating news and more examples must be made out of those we have already arrested in order to send a clear message to other would be perpetrators of Women abuse." She concluded.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect has been admitted at Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly overdosed himself with tablets in what is believed to be an attempt to commit suicide after he had committed this particular crime. He is currently under police guard and once he has recovered and subsequently discharged, he will be charged for murder and further taken to Idutywa Magistrate Court to face justice.