South Africa: Police Seek Identity of Murder Victim - Port Elizabeth

press release

Algoa Park detectives is seeking the community's assistance in identifying the body of a male that was found last night, 18 August 2020.

According to police information, it is alleged that at about 19:00, police responded to a complaint of a body lying on a gravel road near Jack Street in Missionvale. A coloured male approximately 20-25 years old was found lying on his stomach. The community heard several gunshots and later found the unknown male with a gunshot wound in his stomach. The murder victim is unknown and circumstances surrounding the incident is also unknown at this stage.

The deceased was clad in blue jeans, takkies and a white jacket. He is approximately 20-25 years old. Anyone who can assist police in identifying the deceased or may have information relating to the incident is asked to contact D/W/O Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083 243 4567 or 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.