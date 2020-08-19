South Africa: Father and Son Arrested for Tax Fraud Worth Over R1.2 Million

19 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape — Father and son Rashaad Musa (69) and Goolam Musa (43), from a local fruit and vegetable store in Port Elizabeth, were served with court summons by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime investigation team on Monday, they appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on the same day.

The pair allegedly submitted several fictitious invoices to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) claiming to have had business transaction with two other local companies over a period between August 2012 and July 2016. A diligent probe by SARS revealed that the twelve (12) invoices and the two (2) suppliers were allegedly forged, fictitious, and fraudulent, as these invoices were not issued by the two (2) said suppliers.

Consequently, SARS suffered an actual loss that exceeds R1.2 million and the matter was referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team which resulted in the pair's recent arrest. The case has been postponed to 14 September 2020, where they are expected to plead.

