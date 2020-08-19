South Africa: Tzaneen Provincial Traffic Officials Convicted for Corruption

press release

Limpopo — Two Tzaneen Provincial traffic officials, Mabogo Tshifhelimbilu (43), and Nhlamulo Shivambu (34), have been convicted for corruption by the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During December 2017 the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) embarked on an operation dubbed Siyabangena that was aimed at addressing corrupt activities by traffic officials.

Tshifhelimbilu, Shivambu and eleven (11) other traffic officials stationed at Tzaneen and Bolebedu respectively were arrested for receiving gratification ranging from R100-00 to R2000-00 from motorists who contravened the Road Traffic Act, particularly those who were caught exceeding the speed limit.

All implicated officials were granted bail on different dates following their court appearances. Five of the accused officials have already been convicted and sentenced. Tshifhelimbilu and Shivambu have been remanded in custody after their bail was withdrawn pending their sentencing on the 25 August 2020. Meanwhile, their co-accused, Clifford Lubisi is awaiting judgement on 31 August 2020.