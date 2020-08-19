South Africa: 16 Suspects Arrested and Eight Unlicensed Firearms Recovered in Takedown Operation, Foiling a Planned Business Robbery

18 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An intelligence-driven takedown operation by a multi-disciplinary team made up of various provincial units from Gauteng and the ORTIA SAPS plus private security, on Tuesday evening, 18 August 2020 foiled a planned business robbery that was targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg North.

The team reportedly kept observation and subsequently spotted the suspects' vehicles whereafter a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police.

A takedown was executed and this resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects and the recovery of eight (8) illegal firearms.

Two vehicles, an Iveco panel van and a VW Caddy, both confirmed as stolen and fitted with false registration plates, were seized for further investigation.

The suspects as well as the recovered firearms will be subjected to further profiling and investigation to establish possible linkage to other business robberies and any previous crimes.

Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended this success that highlights the critical role played by Crime Intelligence in the policing value chain.

"The number of suspects and more so the illegal firearms recovered, confirms that criminals will not think twice to lethally wipe off any obstruction or threat to their criminal plans. It is with this in mind that intercepting this business robbery is highly commendable as it underscores our decisiveness in addressing trio crimes that cover house and business robberies and hijackings," General Mawela emphasized.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.