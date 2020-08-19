Malawi: Police Engages Motorcycle Operators to Curb Road Accidents

Lilongwe — Central Region Police Headquarters has requested motorcycle (Kabaza) operators in Lilongwe to observe and follow road traffic safety measures in an effort to curb road accidents.

Central Region Police Spokesperson, Inspector Alfred Chimthere told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that Police conducted an interface meeting with motorbike (Kabaza) operators from variance locations.

Among the locations include Kawale, Senti, Likuni, Chinsapo, Mtandire, Area 12-Kauma, 23, 24, 25, and 36, in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the meeting, Commissioner Responsible for Central Region, Merlyne Yolamu said Police engage motorbike (Kabaza) operators due to high rate of road accident in the region.

"According to data sought by Regional Police Research Department, 2,255 road accidents were recorded in the region from January to December, 2019. This year, 2,377 road accidents have already been recorded, representing 5.4 percent increase.

"Lilongwe District alone recorded 1,908 road accidents in 2019, and currently, 1,998 road accidents have already recorded in 2020," she said.

Yolamu pointed out that some of motorcycles are not registered and operate without a helmet, driving licenses, prerequisite skills while drunk and overloading of pillion passengers that contribute to high rates of road accidents in the region.

The Commissioner stressed on the need for the operators to avoid using violence as a solution because it affects the rights of other innocent people.

She said that there was no country on the globe that thrives on lawlessness.

Chairperson of Kabaza Operators Association, Wyson Khondiwa, promised to mandatory use of a helmet, observing designated operating places, use of face masks in the wake of deadly Covid-19 pandemic, and confirmed the grace period of two months.

He said other members of their association resorted to demonstration earlier in the day because they believed it was a way to getting quick answers.

"We wanted to deliver a petition to the District Commissioner and City Council to lobby for extension of their grace period from two months to six months," Khondiwa said.