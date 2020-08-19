Malawi: Police Engages Motorcycle Operators to Curb Road Accidents

19 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Central Region Police Headquarters has requested motorcycle (Kabaza) operators in Lilongwe to observe and follow road traffic safety measures in an effort to curb road accidents.

Central Region Police Spokesperson, Inspector Alfred Chimthere told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that Police conducted an interface meeting with motorbike (Kabaza) operators from variance locations.

Among the locations include Kawale, Senti, Likuni, Chinsapo, Mtandire, Area 12-Kauma, 23, 24, 25, and 36, in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the meeting, Commissioner Responsible for Central Region, Merlyne Yolamu said Police engage motorbike (Kabaza) operators due to high rate of road accident in the region.

"According to data sought by Regional Police Research Department, 2,255 road accidents were recorded in the region from January to December, 2019. This year, 2,377 road accidents have already been recorded, representing 5.4 percent increase.

"Lilongwe District alone recorded 1,908 road accidents in 2019, and currently, 1,998 road accidents have already recorded in 2020," she said.

Yolamu pointed out that some of motorcycles are not registered and operate without a helmet, driving licenses, prerequisite skills while drunk and overloading of pillion passengers that contribute to high rates of road accidents in the region.

The Commissioner stressed on the need for the operators to avoid using violence as a solution because it affects the rights of other innocent people.

She said that there was no country on the globe that thrives on lawlessness.

Chairperson of Kabaza Operators Association, Wyson Khondiwa, promised to mandatory use of a helmet, observing designated operating places, use of face masks in the wake of deadly Covid-19 pandemic, and confirmed the grace period of two months.

He said other members of their association resorted to demonstration earlier in the day because they believed it was a way to getting quick answers.

"We wanted to deliver a petition to the District Commissioner and City Council to lobby for extension of their grace period from two months to six months," Khondiwa said.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.