Malawi: Ntchisi Communities Hail Village Tribunals

19 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pauline Kaude

Communities in Traditional Authorities Kalumo and Chilooko in Ntchisi district have hailed village tribunals, for the role they are playing in the justice delivery system in the district.

Village Tribunals are Committees where people access justice on minor offences right in their villages.

Speaking on Monday during a capacity building training for women members of the tribunal organised by the Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC), Jennifer , a community member, said the tribunals have proven to be effective in facilitating justice delivery on cases, especiallu on defilement.

"Through the training, we have learnt that we do not have the mandate to handle such type of cases. We should report any suspects to police who will take the cases to the magistrate court," she said.

Another community members, Mercy Chinthenga described the training as an eye opener

MHRRC under its Enhancing Citizen Voice and Action in Local Governance and Development processes, organized the training with an aim of aadvocating for inclusion of women in the tribunals, according to its Capacity Development Officer, Limbani Phiri.

"We are looking for adequate representation of women in these tribunals in TA's Kalumo and Chilooko where we are implementing this project with funding from Dan Church Aid. Let our women have a voice in the primary justice system," he said.

Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate, Dorothy Kalua commended MHRRC for building the capacity of the members saying that it would go a long way in ensuring that delivery of justice is not compromised in the district.

