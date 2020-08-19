Ethiopia: Bureau Accentuates Geda System Formal Education Incorporation

ADDIS ABABA- Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau recently announced plan to provide students with cardinal values and principles of the Geda System incorporating them in the formal education curriculum.

Bureau Head Kebede Dessisa, said that the bureau formed a committee comprising scholars from different higher educational institutions and stakeholders to achieve this plan.

He underscored that the system had so far been given in a disorganized manner, but the bureau is working hard to change the scenario and make it well organized one.

He stressed that as stakeholders reach an agreement on the essentiality of the plan, the bureau will implement it within the shortest time possible and a range of supportive researches have been carried out to help properly deliver the course.

He also stated that strengthening the values of Geda System is useful to create disciplined, civic minded and honest citizens as well as it helps close generation gap.

He indicated that the goal of the plan is influencing the new generation in line with the approaches of our forefathers which is reflected by big-heartedness, loyalty, patriotism, charity, generosity, being farsighted and the likes.

Professor Tessema Ta'a, Researcher of Oromo Culture on his part said that Geda, which is originated from Oromo people, has paved proper path for generations.

As to him, Geda is the great traditional democratic system that has been contributing a lot to democratic culture for Ethiopia and even the world.

As transferring this earthly resource to generations exclusively orally is not sufficient, it should be incorporated in the formal education curriculum and presented in written form, too. Preparations have been finalized to provide students who follow their education in Afan Oromo Language in Addis Ababa City Administration with the course to achieve the set target.

According to Kebede, the time to launch the program and the ways of providing students with the course will be announced in near future.