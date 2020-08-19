Ethiopia: Bureau Accentuates Geda System Formal Education Incorporation

19 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA- Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau recently announced plan to provide students with cardinal values and principles of the Geda System incorporating them in the formal education curriculum.

Bureau Head Kebede Dessisa, said that the bureau formed a committee comprising scholars from different higher educational institutions and stakeholders to achieve this plan.

He underscored that the system had so far been given in a disorganized manner, but the bureau is working hard to change the scenario and make it well organized one.

He stressed that as stakeholders reach an agreement on the essentiality of the plan, the bureau will implement it within the shortest time possible and a range of supportive researches have been carried out to help properly deliver the course.

He also stated that strengthening the values of Geda System is useful to create disciplined, civic minded and honest citizens as well as it helps close generation gap.

He indicated that the goal of the plan is influencing the new generation in line with the approaches of our forefathers which is reflected by big-heartedness, loyalty, patriotism, charity, generosity, being farsighted and the likes.

Professor Tessema Ta'a, Researcher of Oromo Culture on his part said that Geda, which is originated from Oromo people, has paved proper path for generations.

As to him, Geda is the great traditional democratic system that has been contributing a lot to democratic culture for Ethiopia and even the world.

As transferring this earthly resource to generations exclusively orally is not sufficient, it should be incorporated in the formal education curriculum and presented in written form, too. Preparations have been finalized to provide students who follow their education in Afan Oromo Language in Addis Ababa City Administration with the course to achieve the set target.

According to Kebede, the time to launch the program and the ways of providing students with the course will be announced in near future.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.