Ethiopia: Only in Ethiopia - 10 Experiences

- Meet your ancient ancestors the hominoid skeleton 'Lucy' at the National Museum.

- Marvel at the mythical Churches of Lalibla, hand hewn from rock to create the Jerusalem of Africa.

- Find out where the biblical Ark of the Covenant is kept in Aksum and walk in footsteps of the queen of Sheba.

- Visit the Casteel of Gondar, unique in Africa, and go back to a time of powerful kings.

- Discover the astonishing mix of ethnic groups in Southern Ethiopia and learn about their traditional ways of living.

- Wander in colorful Harar, the old walled city of more than 80 mosques, and the fourth most holy site in Islam.

- Trek the simian mountains, the Roof of Africa, and enjoy endless vistas or hike in Gheralta to experience the spirituality of centuries of old churches dotted among steep pink cliffs.

- Explore the out-of-this world landscape of the Danakil Depression, the lowest and hottest place on Earth, and climb the Erta Ale Volcano.

- Tour the lakes and parks along the Great Rift Valley - the only geographical feature visible from the moon.

- Take a boat trip on Lake Tana, the source of the mighty Blue Nile, to discover its islands and monasteries.