Ethiopia: Adanech Abebie Appointed As Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City

ADDIS ABABA - The Addis Ababa City Council has approved the appointment of Adanech Abebie as Deputy Mayor of the City, replacing Engineer Takele Uma.

Prior to her current appointment, Adanech was Ethiopia's Attorney General.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed 10 officials.

1. Dr Kene'a Yadeta- Minister of Defence

2. Dr Gedion Timothewos -Attorney General

3. Dr Samuel Urkato- Minister of Science and Higher Education

4. Engineer Takele Uma- Minister of Mines and Petroleum

5. Tesfaye Daba- Deputy Attorney General

6. Yohannes Buayalew - Director General of the Ethiopian Foreign Relations Strategic Studies Institute

7. Nigusu Tilahun- Commissioner of Job Creation Commission

8. Engineer Endawek Abte- Deputy Director General of Metals Engineering Corporation

9. Fekadu Tsega- Deputy Attorney General

10. Prof. Hirut Woldemariam- Social Sector advisor to the Prime Minister with the rank of minister