Ethiopia: 'Your Value Will Be Not What You Know - but What You Share.'

interview

Nigest Haile was born and raised in Addis Ababa. She has received her first degree in Psychology and post graduate diploma in Globalization and Development, from the Addis Ababa University and the Institute of Social Studies (ISS), The Hague, Netherlands respectively.

She had been serving in various government organizations at different levels and responsibilities including as Head of the Women's Affairs Department at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

She was also actively involved in conducting different kinds of action oriented researches, focusing on women in business.

She has received several received awards for her contribution to the development of women-led businesses. Among others, the awards, "Enabler of Vision" award, in New York from the Center for Economic and Leadership Development and "Women Stop Hunger Award", in Paris, France, are the best showcases in this regard.

Nigest is the Founder and Executive Director of Center for Accelerated Women's Economic Empowerment (CAWEE).

The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with her to share ideas with regard to the overall activities of the Center, the achievements gained so far; and the challenges the Center has been encountering. Excerpts...

Herald: When did you establish the Center and what is its mission and purpose?

Nigest: CAWEE was established in 2004.Being one of the pioneers non-profit, trade promotion organizations operating in the country, it provides promotional and capacity building support service targeting women exporters (existing and potential/emerging women exporters) involved in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through the provision of different support services.

As a trade promotion organization, it provides trainings on basic business skills, life skills, international trade, business counselling mentoring and coaching services. Furthermore, it facilitates access to finance, conducts action oriented researches and organizes policy dialogue forums and trade missions and trade shows. Beyond providing trainings in those mentioned areas, in using its accredited trainers, CAWEE as well provides Business Development Services (BDS) using its certified business counsellors.

Herald: How many members do you have and how many of them are engaged in export market?

Nigest: CAWEE has 65 members, where those member companies are operating in five different sectors at different levels, as existing, potential and emerging exporters. While close to 85 percent of the members are involved in export, the rest are striving to prepare their companies for export.

The five sectors members involved are agribusiness (green/roasted/ground coffee, honey, milk and milk products), food (gluten free and enriched foods) and spices; textiles/garment/hand-weaving; leather; gemstones and jewellery and services.

Herald: What are the major activities that you have carried out so far?

Nigest: Since its establishment, CAWEE has carried out different activities, with a focus to building the capacities of its member companies. Some of its main activities are mentioned below.

Conducting trainings in international trade, performing business counselling and mentoring services, organizing trade missions &bringing international buyers, implementing the economic empowerment program of the former First Lady of Ethiopia here are some of the activities undertaken by the Centre. CAWEE was the implementing organization of the former Office of the First Lady economic empowerment project: "Connecting 1,500 Women to the Export Market". In this project, apart from Addis Ababa, four states -Amhara, Tigray, Oromia, and the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' State- were covered.

During the lifetime of the project, it was possible to provide technical skills trainings, marketable skills to vulnerable young women in urban, semi-urban and rural areas and was able to connect them to high end domestic as well as export markets through CAWEE members involved in SMEs.

In implementing this project, in urban, semi-urban and rural areas across the country, the majority of the beneficiaries were vulnerable and less privileged women, young women who were victims of sexual violence, those living with HIV/AIDs and those outcasted by their communities because of different reasons.

As a result, working in different projects targeting in different sectors, CAWEE was able to economically empower 724 women, 359 women in urban areas and 365 women in semi-urban and rural areas in the four states of the country, including as well Addis Ababa.

On the continental event organized by the Center along with its partners, "Boosting Intra-African Trade: African Women Taking the Lead", that took place at the AUC, last year in Addis Ababa, eight Ethiopian women businesses were awarded, such as: Ethio-Green Production & Industry, Yirgalem Addis Textile Factory, Entoto Beth Artisan, among others.

Herald: What are the measures you have taken to empower women or members?

Nigest: CAWEE has taken, and is taking different continued measures to empower its members as well as vulnerable women from different segments of the communities.

In empowering its members, as I tried to mention that above, CAWEE provides different kinds of support services to its members, but beyond that, the Center also provides marketable technical skills trainings to vulnerable grassroots women, urban, semi-urban and rural women and connects them to markets through CAWEE members.

Working on a new business model, for women working from home, CAWEE has now started implementing a project that will focus on the provision of technical skills training in leather weaving, targeting the production of leather weaving from scrap leather. This is a new product line, which was never done before, as scrap leather from factories is always left un-used. It is to utilize this waste leather, on the other side giving focus in protecting the environment by reducing waste, creating fair sustainable employment and making amazing products come to life with the re-discovery collection.

This new idea of leather weaving is the innovation of one of CAWEE's member, Sabegn. This is a collection that brings to life the stories of the artisans that make it. The Re-discovery Collection, with its culturally inspired designs and weaving techniques, incorporates leather scraps that would have been discarded to the aesthetic of a selection of purses created to reflect durability, uniqueness and human connection.

Herald: What are the priority sectors that are up for export market?

Nigest: CAWEE facilitates export markets of its members in the mentioned five sectors, where its member companies are involved in. For CAWEE, all those sectors are priority sectors that have huge potential for export, as diverse products and services in those sectors are targeting the export market.

In giving more focus, CAWEE is encouraging its members to work on value-additions, where in this respect focus is given to the agri-business sector, encouraging members to add value to their products, which in turn is expected to bring out better income (generating more foreign currency), creating employment opportunities and substituting imports.

Herald: What are the challenges the Center has encountered so far?

Nigest: Capacity limitation, both in human and financial resources, is one of the challenges of CAWEE, because of such limitations; the Center was not able to implement many of the activities that were planned to be executed.

As the experiences of other countries indicate, governments' support to organizations like ours is considered very instrumental in empowering women and supporting governments' development plan. Efforts of organizations like ours do not seem to be well recognized, appreciated and supported by our government, I hope this kind of practice will soon change, where trade promotion organizations will be considered as proper allies and development partners, getting acknowledged and receiving the attention and support that they deserve.

Herald: What message are you hoping to share?

Nigest: I would like to say for peer trade promotion organizations to continue working to empower Ethiopian women in business, as we have a lot to do, join hands, support each other, complement rather than compete.

We all need to join hands to establish the Federation of Ethiopian Women Entrepreneurs, which CAWEE has already taken the lead in facilitating its establishment, with the support secured from various development partners at home and abroad. Having such an umbrella organization will be instrumental for the voices of Ethiopian women in business to get better heard and to strengthen the different trade promotion organizations to be able to serve their members effectively and efficiently.

I also urge the government and concerned government offices to support trade promotion organizations, so that we all build our capacities to economically empower women throughout the country, in discharging our duties and responsibilities to contribute to the economic development of our country.

I would also take this opportunity to call on concerned development partners and stakeholders to provide technical as well as financial support to trade promotion organizations involved in empowering women in business so that those organizations equip themselves to provide the required services to their members.