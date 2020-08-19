Ethiopia: Ahmed Shide Wins African Business Leadership Awards 2020

19 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide won the 2020 African Business Leadership Award.

The editorial board of the African Leadership Magazine unveiled yesterday the winners in the 17 categories of the African Business Leadership Awards 2020.

Ahmad won the Award in African Finance Minister of the Year Category, according to a statement from the Magazine.

The magazine has also awarded 15 other winners of the year in different categories that include African Inspirational Business Leadership, African Business Leader of the Year, Central Bank Governor of the Year, COVID-19 Response Business Hero, and African Female Business Leader of the Year and Young Business Leader of the Year Categories.

Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, said while unveiling the list of winners, "Our winners and all the nominees truly deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work they have done over the last year, and they continue to do for the development of our continent."

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa's business landscape and its private sector.

The Winners emerged through a 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board's final review of the nominations and voting submissions, the statement further indicated.

The winners shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honor at the 5th US - Africa Investment Forum and Policy Dialogue 2020 (virtual), scheduled to hold (Via Zoom) from September 29th - 30th, 2020.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.