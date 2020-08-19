Namibia: Zero Tolerance to Corruption, Says Governor

Keetmanshoop — //Kharas regional governor Aletha Fredericks said leaders should present themselves at all times with strong values such as integrity, fairness, and transparency to reduce poor service delivery in the region.

She urged the regional leadership accordingly when delivering her first state of the region address recently at Keetmanshoop.

The governor emphasised the need for effective governance as a tool to encourage better service delivery and improved accountability by establishing a benchmark for good governance in the public sector. Through that, she said, the delivery of public services can then be inclusive, transparent, and void of conflicting self-interest. "Unfortunately, corruption has caused many undesirable socio-economic outcomes in many sectors of our country, which could have benefited thousands of our people," Fredericks raised a concern.

She was, however, adamant that the region has zero-tolerance for corruption and that her office shall thus not hesitate to employ the law as it applies to any individual so involved in corrupt practices.

The regional leader is also of the view that effective governance is mainly compromised by several aspects, including amongst other a lack of accountability, ineffective communication, indecisiveness and visible leadership in the regional structures tasked with service delivery. As a recommendation, she then promised that her office would have regular consultations with government institutions to ensure operative programmes are aligned appropriately.

While reporting on infrastructural development, Fredericks informed stakeholders that the revised completion date for the //Kharas Regional Office Park project is now December 2020 with its progress standing at 75% completion. She went on to say that a budgeted amount of N$4 million has been allocated for the construction of water reticulation services for the Rural Development Centre at Snyfontein in the Berseba constituency.

The governor also said budgetary provision has been made for the construction of sewer and water reticulation services at Aus, Ariamsvlei and Grünau.

"I am pleased to have been informed and I deem it necessary to share with you that N$20.6 million has been proposed to be budgeted for the upgrading of the Keetmanshoop hospital for the 2020/21 financial year," said the governor while referring to the delivery of infrastructure services in the health sector.

She added that it has been proposed that budgetary provision should be made for the 2022/23 financial year for the construction of health facilities in Aussenkehr and Rosh Pinah.

In terms of the provision of rural sanitation services, the politician reported that the 240 toilets under construction in Köes are now 98% completed whilst 100 new rural toilets are in the process of being assembled through community empowerment in the Berseba and Karasburg East constituencies respectively.

"It is more gratifying to note that an additional 50 units are under construction and nearing completion at Noordoewer, Aus and Aroab," she said.

The governor then informed stakeholders that the advent of Covid-19 has brought widespread disruption not only to economic activities but also to the core of society.

"Government has however taken proportionate, but necessary measures in response to the pandemic," she explained.

Fredericks also pledged all present to stand in solidarity with all affected and infected persons.

"I hereby call upon all the citizens of this region and visitors to take personal responsibility and adhere to all mandatory and statutory health protocols."