Malawi Media Form Association Against Human Trafficking

19 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fostina Mkandawire

United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) has facilitated the formation of an association against Trafficking In Persons (TIP).

Chairperson Memory Chisenga said the association seeks to address knowledge and capacity gaps among journalists on issues of trafficking in person.

"We have named the group Anti Human Trafficking Forum whose aim is to have a platform for information sharing and capacity building on anti-trafficking in persons issues in the country," Chisenga said.

The association will be coordinating special programmes, building capacity, trainings and events that would enhance the Media on issues of TIP in the country.

"We want Members to be generating their own ideas on TIP, share the ideas and ask for support where need be," she said.

According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by UNODC National Coordinator, Maxwell Matewere UNODC, they will provide financial and technical support to the Media Association.

The association's executive comprises Chisenga of Timveni Radio and TV as chairperson, Frank Kandu of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as vice-chairperson, Catherine Maulidi of Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) Radio as secretary, Tione Andsen of Malawi News Agency (Mana) as treasurer as well as Rebecca Chimjeka of Times Group and Abenah Chidzanja of Mibawa TV as committee members.

