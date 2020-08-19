Namibia: Nujoma Foundation, Kambwa Assist Mother of Triplets

19 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Sam Nujoma Foundation in collaboration with Kambwa Trading recently donated food items and baby products, as well as N$5 000 cash to a 26-year-old mother who gave birth to triplets at the Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital at the end of May this year.

The donation was made at Omafufu village in the Onyaanya constituency of Oshikoto. Speaking on behalf of Kambwa Trading, Megameno Iilende said the donation is part of the company's corporate social responsibility to assist those who need help.

Maria Tobias in an interview with New Era last month appealed to the nation to come to her aid as she is unemployed and has three other children to take care of.

Tobias whilst receiving the donation thanked the donors for coming to her aid.

The unemployed mother related at the time that although she was thankful for the gift of life, the financial burden of six children is hard to bear. "I would like to ask any Good Samaritan to assist us with anything that they have. Be it nappies, food or clothes. I do not work and three babies are a lot," said Tobias at the time.

In the recent donation, Tobias was graced with food, formula milk and nappies, amongst other items.

Tobias lives with her maternal grandmother and 15 other people who are also unemployed and survive merely on the crops from the mahangu field.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.