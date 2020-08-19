Namibia: Katjavivi Hails Unam for Virus Testing 'Milestone'

19 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi has congratulated the University of Namibia (Unam) management and its vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu for a "milestone achievement" following the university accreditation as one of the country's certified Covid-19 testing centres.

"This milestone achievement in the nearly 30 years existence of the university serves as an important contribution towards our governments' efforts in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Katjavivi, who is also the founding vice chancellor of Unam. He said the university commitment further, to use the data collected through this exercise for research purposes to make informed scientific contribution towards Namibia's knowledge base, in dealing with the disease outbreak is indeed a laudable contribution towards national objectives.

"I wish you and your team the best of luck as you join our government in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," the speaker said in a brief statement.

Local diamond mining giant Debmarine Namibia and Unam teamed up to establish a laboratory that is licensed to conduct Covid-19 tests as from 3 August 2020.

The Unam molecular diagnostic laboratory is a licensed medical laboratory in terms of Section 31 of the Hospitals and Health Facilities Act 36 of 1994.

The opening of the Covid-19 testing laboratory at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Hage Geingob Campus was launched last week.

Matengu said the university now boasts two PCR machines with 10 highly trained staff members- seven from Unam and three from the health ministry.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.