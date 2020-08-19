Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Prison Stay a Blessing in Disguise, Says Mliswa

19 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

OUTSPOKEN Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa believes the arrest and continued incarceration of Hopewell Chin'ono was a blessing in disguise for the journalist.

Chin'ono was arrested last month charged with inciting a revolt against government.

He has seen his bail bid twice rejected by the courts which have upheld the state's contention he was going to commit the crime if granted his freedom.

The top journalist's arrest and jailing has ignited an international campaign for his unconditional release.

However, Mliswa sees all the silver lining in the journalist's continued incarceration, posting on twitter Tuesday Chin'ono was being kept in prison away from his enemies.

"#Hope4Hopewell from past experience I've learnt that sometimes God allows you to be in prison to save you from your enemies outside. Whilst it's not a pleasant experience, there is a reason for everything. The threat inside is sometimes less than the threat beyond," said Mliswa, who has also had his moments in remand prison before.

Chin'ono was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, the principal organiser of the July 31 anti-government protests which were foiled by the State.

The journalist, who has used his social media handles to expose high level corruption in government corridors and outside, has been in remand prison for close to a month now.

