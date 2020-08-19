Nigeria: Gusau Denies Report of Removal As Zamfara Athletics Chairman

The embattled president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Engr. Ibrahim Gusau has debunked reports of his removal as the chairman of Zamfara State Athletics Association.

Gusau, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP sports, yesterday, he described the report as fake while calling on stakeholders to disregard it.

"My attention has been drawn to the fake news making the rounds in the media of my purported removal as the chairman of Zamfara State Athletics Association by the director of Sports, Zamfara State Directorate of Sports Development. This was followed by the misconception that the purported move has an effect on my position as the president of AFN," he said.

"Much as the author of the fake news may be ignorant of the extant laws and guidelines regulating the election of a person into the office of the president of the AFN and removal from office, I do not expect him to be ignorant of the recent judgment of the Federal High Court which re-affirmed me as the president of the AFN as well as the Court's declaration of the supremacy of the constitution of the AFN with respect to the modus operandi of the federation."

Gusau, who is also the vice president of the Confederations of Africa Athletics (CAA), insisted that he was duly elected as the chairman of the Zamfara State Athletics Association, adding that his position as the AFN president has been further authenticated by the FCT High Court.

"Therefore, it is very clear that my election into the board and my subsequent election as the president of the AFN were not in my capacity as the chairman of Zamfara State Athletics Association. I was elected on merit by the Congress of the AFN, on the basis of my eligibility as prescribed by the above stated guidelines, as well as my popularity among the vast members of the AFN. I am also certain that federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is fully aware of this and will not lend credence to this fake news".