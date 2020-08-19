Nigeria: Arsenal Sign Nigerian-Born Youngster, Akionla

19 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

Arsenal has signed former Huddersfield Town youngster, Tim Akinola.

Akionola, 19, was released by Huddersfield last month but he has decided to join the Gunners' Under-23s despite not having a trial.

Arsenal is hoping to sign more development players aged between 18 and 21, who will be able to strengthen their academy before going for a break into the first team.

Akinola becomes the club's latest addition, following the 20-year-old winger, George Lewis, who the Gunners signed from third tier Norwegian side, Fram Larvik.

Speaking to Goal, Jonothan Hill, who gave Lewis his first team debut, said, "It's been in the news over here about Arsenal but no one really gave it much attention at first".

"I'm delighted for George, but I'm also a little surprised. He's nearly 20 and never been near the national teams and it's not like he's gone off the radar here during his development".

"So, it has come as a surprise but hopefully, he can do well over there if it happens."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

