Nigeria: Govt Mulls New Multi-Sectoral Plan On Nutrition

The federal government is working on a new multi-sectoral plan of action on tackling nutrition challenges in the country, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday during a virtual conference on nutrition organised by the Aisha Buhari Foundation in collaboration with the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH) , Network for Health Equity and Development, and other partners.

He said the plan which is awaiting approval would help restructure responses to nutrition and address funding challenges .

Osinbajo said there was need to increase domestic financing for nutrition adding that "the only way to do so was for the federal and state governments to direct funding to where they were most needed."

While saying that the national budgetary allocation to nutrition was focused on fortification, transportation of nutrition products and behavioural change, he said pooling of funds from mandatory health insurance scheme was an important strategy for tackling malnutrition.

The vice president also called for data management at federal and state levels as well as effective collaboration in channeling resources to nutrition.

First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Oludolapo Osinbajo said the current global pandemic and shrinking fiscal space has further worsened the situation by moving all attention and resources towards the containment of COVID -19 virus.

"We may have unconsciously excluded these vulnerable children in this process, thereby leaving the already vulnerable children affected by severe acute malnutrition in extra jeopardy without a fighting chance against the COVID 19 infection. We should realize that their lives are equally as important," she said.

She called for structured, progressive, accountable and sustainable mechanisms to optimize resources available for improving nutrition especially for helpless children. "This I believe will improve our budgetary allocation and private sector investments in nutrition," she added.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said Nigeria has the highest number of stunted children in Sub-Saharan Africa and the second largest number in the whole world. He said it has become increasingly important to involve the private sector in the fight against malnutrition.