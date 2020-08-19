South Africa: Alleged Cash-in-Transit Armed Robber Remanded in Custody

press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Zamani Dladla (28), has been remanded in custody by the Pinetown Magistrate' Court on Monday after he was arrested following a Hawks' Serious Organised Crime investigation into a cash-in-transit robbery that took place in Kranskop on 14 February this year.

Dladla was apprehended on Monday morning from a hideout in KwaDabeka, with the assistance of National Intervention Unit after investigations linked him to an incident where a G4S cash armoured vehicle was targeted while delivering cash to a local petrol station. A guard who alighted from the armoured vehicle was allegedly accosted by armed suspects who fatally wounded him in the process before they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The money was later recovered following a shootout with the police who had pursued the suspects from the crime scene. Dladla has been formally charged for armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and rounds of ammunition. The case has been remanded for seven days pending further investigation.