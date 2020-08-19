South Africa: Alleged Cash-in-Transit Armed Robber Remanded in Custody

18 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Zamani Dladla (28), has been remanded in custody by the Pinetown Magistrate' Court on Monday after he was arrested following a Hawks' Serious Organised Crime investigation into a cash-in-transit robbery that took place in Kranskop on 14 February this year.

Dladla was apprehended on Monday morning from a hideout in KwaDabeka, with the assistance of National Intervention Unit after investigations linked him to an incident where a G4S cash armoured vehicle was targeted while delivering cash to a local petrol station. A guard who alighted from the armoured vehicle was allegedly accosted by armed suspects who fatally wounded him in the process before they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The money was later recovered following a shootout with the police who had pursued the suspects from the crime scene. Dladla has been formally charged for armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and rounds of ammunition. The case has been remanded for seven days pending further investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.