South Africa: Five Accused Remanded in Custody for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

19 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kwazulu-Natal — Five accused, have been remanded in custody by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested over the weekend for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Yusoof Motala (38), Nkanyiso Khumalo (46), Nkosinathi Bhengu (34), Osman Khalifa (34), and Mussa Doudson (31), were intercepted by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and K9 unit after information was received about a possible armed robbery that was going to take place in one of the businesses around Mountain Rise area.

The area was monitored and suspects were spotted in the vicinity. They then attempted to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended a short distance from the scene.

An unlicenced firearm with eleven live rounds of ammunition and a gas firearm were seized from two of the apprehended suspects.

The case has been postponed to 08 September 2020, to allow for further investigation.

