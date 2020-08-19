South Africa: Heartbreak for Proteas Women As Tour of England Called Off

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa's restrictions on international travel have dealt a major blow to the Proteas women's cricket team returning to the arena after a five-month layoff.

The South African senior women's cricket side will have to wait a little bit longer to carry on where they left off when they reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

This comes after Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday that they have told the England Cricket Board (ECB) that they will not be able to accept the invitation to tour the United Kingdom (UK) in September.

CSA said this decision was taken in the light of international travel regulations in place for South African national teams.

After the Proteas had sat at home for more than four months, a squad of 24 players was selected in preparation for the proposed tour. They gathered for a training camp on 27 July, and there was much excitement among the players as they looked forward to getting back on the field once more.

"It would definitely mean a lot if we could step out and play some cricket after four months. It's been a long wait," vice-captain Chloe Tryon had said after the conclusion of the training...

