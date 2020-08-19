Ghana: Volta NPP Inaugurates Regional Campaign Committee

19 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Makafui Woanyah at the weekend assumed additional responsibility as chairman of the 29-member regional campaign committee of the party.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa and the Deputy Regional Minister, Pastor Johnson Avuletey; are also members of the committee which was inaugurated in Ho by Sammy Awuku, the NPP National Organiser.

Mr Awuku said that the party attached great value to the Volta Region at all times and not only during elections.

He entreated members of the committee to strive to increase the electoral fortunes of the party in the region and be vigilant during the elections to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP in December.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr Woanyah said that the committee's members were up to the task and would work hard to renew the mandate of the NPP.

He urged the party's members to go round the various centres during the exhibition of the voters' register in the region to ensure that nothing untoward took place prior to the elections.

Meanwhile, Pastor Avuletey described the members of the committee as diligent with the appropriate skills to secure victory for the NPP.

"We are ready to break into the strongholds of the NDC and convert the people into apostles of the NPP; we are ready to win power again," he affirmed.

Pastor Avuletey urged NPP activists in region to "win two souls every day for the party before the D-day".

