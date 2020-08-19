Uganda: Luttamaguzi Tipped to Replace Ssewungu As DP Chief Whip

Democratic Party (DP) members have asked their National Executive Committee (NEC) to replace the party Parliament chief whip, Mr Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West), with Mr Paulson Ssemakula Luttamaguzi (Nakaseke South), citing loyalty issues.

During a press conference at their offices at Balintuma Road in Kampala City yesterday, the members said Mr Luttamaguzi's loyalty to the party is unquestionable, and therefore fit to lead the party in Parliament.

Mr Shafik Nambaale, the DP chairman for Kampala, said Mr Ssewungu cannot continue to be their whip after he defected to the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party that is led by presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. He was among the 10 MPs that defected to NUP.

"We request that NEC considers MP Luttamaguzi as our next chief whip," Ms Nambaale said.

Sources in DP said the proposal has been agreed on informally by the party members.

Mr Luttamaguzi and the other five MPs, who stayed in DP, were appreciated for their resilience.

Mr Norbert Mao, the party president, who was present at the press briefing, declined to respond to questions about the proposal, saying he was mainly focusing on rebranding the party.

Mr Mao said members interested in party positions should participate in the NEC meeting due next week.

The party has faced leadership challenges over the years. In 2005 when the Parliamentary Advocacy Forum and Reform Agenda formed to FDC, DP lost its members. Only Patrick Musisi (now deceased), Mr Mao and Issa Kikungwe (deceased) remained in the party.

In the preceding elections, factions including Suubi and Truth for Justice broke away from the mainstream party.

However, Mr Mao said the turmoil witnessed over years cannot deflate the party because it is built on ideology and not individuals.

"We will sail through the storm. A message to all our people countrywide, don't waste any more time discussing defectors. This is time to strengthen our party," he said.

When contacted, Mr Ssewungu said the party was right to replace him since he is now serving as chief whip of NUP.

Mr Frank Gashumba, the chief executive officer of Ssissimuka Uganda, who was at the meeting, underscored the departure of the 10 MPs.

"How can 10 MPs fail to dislodge Mao? Can those remove [President] Museveni? And they joined Bobi Wine because of his popularity. All of them refused to back his parliamentary candidature in 2017. They are hypocrites," Mr Gashumba said.

He endorsed two aspirants that are vying for parliamentary seats on the DP ticket.

Ms Esther Nakawooya is to stand in Nakaseke District for the Woman MP seat while Ms Sumaya Muwonge, a former newscaster, is eyeing Kampala City as the Woman MP.

Mr Mao welcomed women participation, saying it was key in changing the regime.

"Change is possible. Women participation will be key to change the current regime. We have an important asset in you," Mr Mao said.